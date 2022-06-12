NewFoodInspections.jpg

Food service location inspections from May 1 to May 31, 2022.

MONTOUR

CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.

Date of report: 05-25

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HILLTOP

Date of report: 05-23

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE SUPER 8

Date of report: 05-17

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURKHOLDER`S FARM MARKET

Date of report: 05-12

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Wall (backsplash), over the baking area dish sink, is damaged and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

SEIDEL'S MARDI GRAS

Date of report: 05-12

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Red bean and rice soup, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the basement walk-in cooler area, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

THE DINER

Date of report: 05-31

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOME COUNTRY BAKING

Date of report: 05-28

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cheesecake (still frozen) held at 50°F, in the left deli case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Baked goods held at 45°F, in the right deli case (cooling and display in same unit), rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MANDY'S SOFT PRETZELS & FRIED CHICKEN

Date of report: 05-28

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON-RISE MEATS

Date of report: 05-28

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Milk was held at 45°F, in the two-door, glass-front refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

THREE BEARDS BREWING

Date of report: 05-27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Observed wiping cloths being used to towel dry appetizer plates in kitchen area.)

B&G SPOT

Date of report: 05-26

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SOUTHSIDE FIRE CARNIVAL

Date of report: 05-25

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOMETOWNE CAFE LLC

Date of report: 05-24

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEWART COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 05-24

Town: Dewart

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(TCS food held at 46- 50°F, in the seating area three-door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

LOAD & GO BEVERAGE

Date of report: 05-23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CINN-FUL TREATS

Date of report: 05-20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARLIN'S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 05-20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPEEDY'S PLACE

Date of report: 05-20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE FENCE

Date of report: 05-20

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BROC'S PRODUCE

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard cover.)

DARLENE'S DELI

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HANNAH`S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)

THE GLOBAL GOURMET LLC

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN'S FOOD SERVICE T-2 MFF 3

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Dornsife

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA GARDEN

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment (duct tape). Plastic carry-out pint container being used as scoop in salt bin.) 2(The handwash sink in the dish area was blocked by wok scoops and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART #9

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food was held at 51°F, in the self-service, above counter refrigerator in roller-grill area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

CITY CORNER MFF3 XMK-2041

Date of report: 05-16

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BARRETT BOLAM MFF 3

Date of report: 05-13

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOYER'S FOOD MARKET #3556

Date of report: 05-13

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CATINO WINE & FOOD SERVICES

Date of report: 05-13

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FROSTY PENGUIN

Date of report: 05-13

Town: Strong

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MATTUCCI`S WILLOW CAFÉ

Date of report: 05-13

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Salad and condiments held at 45°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Dish and sandwich windows have holes and do not protect against the entry of insects.) 3(Ceiling tiles, in the kitchen area, observed 42 missing/damaged, and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 05-13

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Three container of chili dated 5/5 observed in walk-in cooler.)

AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 05-12

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Deli meat, chicken, cut tomatoes, beans, deli meat and corn registering 50*F instead of 41*F or below in sandwich prep refrigerator in kitchen. Items were in unit longer than 4 hours. All items were discarded. ~$17 worth.) 2(Sandwich prep refrigerator not holding 41*F or below. Owner called during the inspection for service on the unit. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)

THE ROOST BAR

Date of report: 05-12

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FETTER'S MEATS

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAY'S TIFFANY NORTHSIDE

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PASTIME CLUB

Date of report: 05-06

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SONS OF ITALY

Date of report: 05-06

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TIFFANY LOUNGE & RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05-06

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)

WAYSIDE INN

Date of report: 05-06

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE MISS CUPCAKE

Date of report: 05-04

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

BUTCH'S SMOKEHOUSE FIXX MFF3 XKH-7170

Date of report: 05-28

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS @ SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY

Date of report: 05-28

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date of report: 05-27

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Upright freezer unit, adjacent to exit door, a food contact surface, was observed to have thick (approximately 4-5 inch) ice/frost accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Eggs held at 80°F, in the non-operational walk-in cooler area, rather than 45°F or below as required.) 3(Sanitizing solution in bar sink observed to be 121*F - above recommended temperature for accurate test strip readings.)

LA COCINA

Date of report: 05-27

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw peppers, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Styrofoam carry-out containers observed not in plastic bag or inverted against possible contamination.)

JB'S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 05-25

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAUVER'S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05-25

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Raw beef and pork stored above pita breads on shelf inside walk-in cooler.)

SNYDER COUNTY'S FOOD STAND

Date of report: 05-20

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. NO 1

Date of report: 05-20

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J'AMY'S FAMOUS SUMMER CHILL MFF3

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ice cream mix was held at 44 °F, in the ice cream trailer's under counter unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

SNOWY SUMMERS - MFF 3

Date of report: 05-19

Town: Mounr Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A SMALL GOOD THING

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BELLA'S PIZZA LLC

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed staff storing bread inside garbage bag (treated with pesticides). 1(Observed single-service, single-use carry-out containers stored in rear area were not in the inverted against dust or stored in original protective package.)

MIDWAY MUNCHIES MFF3

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed scooping fries, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)

PENN VALLEY COTTON CANDY #1 MFF3

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY SHOWS, LLC/FUNNEL CAKE CO

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA ALLEY (MFF 3)

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VILLA TERESA II

Date of report: 05-18

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FREEBURG HOTEL

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Freeburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GRACE COVENANT COMMUNITY CHURCH

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOPE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO

Date of report: 05-09

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CANTEEN 14-1 - TFF3 - BANNERVILLE FIRE CO

Date of report: 05-09

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 2(Salad ingredients held at 46°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

R & R CREATIONS

Date of report: 05-09

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed handles to fryer baskets, in both trailers, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.) 2(Flooring, in both trailers, is damaged/cracked, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

ROUTE 522 PIZZA AND SUBS

Date of report: 05-09

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIRDIE'S NEST

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOT'S TAVERN

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Selinsgrove

DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 2 - MFF-3 (XCV-8298)

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Selinsgrove

HOSS'S STEAK & SEA HOUSE #10

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J-J'S SNACK BAR @ MIDDLEBURG AUCTION

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA'S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES @ MIDDLEBURG

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINNIE'S PIZZA

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDY'S #19117

Date of report: 05-03

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHEETZ #235

Date of report: 05-02

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #6

Date of report: 05-02

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

PEKING GARDEN

Date of report: 05-31

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Fish and rice held in Atosta refrigerator at sushi prep area registering 50*F internal temperatures. All items disposed of and denatured.) 2(Fan guard in walk-in cooler exhibiting mold-like buidlup. Grease build-up from hands on employee restroom door and sink in same restroom.) 3(Atosta refrigerator registering 50-54*F ambient temperature instead of 41*F or below. No TCS foods to be held in this unit until it has been repaired.) 4(Uncooked chicken stored above produce in walk-in cooler.) 5(Single-service containers of chicken soup base being reused for further food storage/prep.) 6(No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration used in 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION)

SWEET FROG

Date of report: 05-31

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot water at sinks only reaching 100*F instead of 110*F. 110*F needed for proper warewashing. Person in charge will have on-demand system serviced.)

MAPES FARM FRESH, LLC

Date of report: 05-26

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDYS #19116

Date of report: 05-23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dust accumulation of air intake on the front of the Hoshizaki freezer at line.) 2(Grouting between floor tiles low in areas of kitchen and service line. REPEAT VIOLATION)

CVS #1596

Date of report: 05-23

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of paper towels) stored in back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.)

HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6332

Date of report: 05-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IRON FRONT

Date of report: 05-17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 05-12

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI

Date of report: 05-10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y valve with shutoffs (chemical station and shutoff for open-ended hose) attached to mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. According to the PA plumbing code, no shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB

Date of report: 05-09

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 05-09

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Beef jerky has not been tested for water activity yet. Jerky was pulled from sale and owner will send Aw info once obtained.) 2(Eggs missing date of lay, "unclassified" and business label.)

DOLLAR TREE #06858

Date of report: 05-05

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (foam plates) stored, in display isles, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)

GRAM'S EXPRESS

Date of report: 05-04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Droplets of grease forming on hood system edge.)

KITCH IT 2 THE CURB @ THE MILLER CENTER

Date of report: 05-04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05-04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bulk bag of onions not stored at least 6" off the floor in rear storage room.)

