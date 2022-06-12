Food service location inspections from May 1 to May 31, 2022.
MONTOUR
CHEROKEE TAP ROOM INC.
Date of report: 05-25
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HILLTOP
Date of report: 05-23
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE SUPER 8
Date of report: 05-17
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURKHOLDER`S FARM MARKET
Date of report: 05-12
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Wall (backsplash), over the baking area dish sink, is damaged and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
SEIDEL'S MARDI GRAS
Date of report: 05-12
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Red bean and rice soup, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the basement walk-in cooler area, was not compliant with datemarking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
THE DINER
Date of report: 05-31
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOME COUNTRY BAKING
Date of report: 05-28
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cheesecake (still frozen) held at 50°F, in the left deli case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Baked goods held at 45°F, in the right deli case (cooling and display in same unit), rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MANDY'S SOFT PRETZELS & FRIED CHICKEN
Date of report: 05-28
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON-RISE MEATS
Date of report: 05-28
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Milk was held at 45°F, in the two-door, glass-front refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
THREE BEARDS BREWING
Date of report: 05-27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Observed wiping cloths being used to towel dry appetizer plates in kitchen area.)
B&G SPOT
Date of report: 05-26
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SOUTHSIDE FIRE CARNIVAL
Date of report: 05-25
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOMETOWNE CAFE LLC
Date of report: 05-24
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEWART COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 05-24
Town: Dewart
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(TCS food held at 46- 50°F, in the seating area three-door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LOAD & GO BEVERAGE
Date of report: 05-23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CINN-FUL TREATS
Date of report: 05-20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARLIN'S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 05-20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPEEDY'S PLACE
Date of report: 05-20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE FENCE
Date of report: 05-20
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BROC'S PRODUCE
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard cover.)
DARLENE'S DELI
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HANNAH`S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)
THE GLOBAL GOURMET LLC
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN'S FOOD SERVICE T-2 MFF 3
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Dornsife
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA GARDEN
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment (duct tape). Plastic carry-out pint container being used as scoop in salt bin.) 2(The handwash sink in the dish area was blocked by wok scoops and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART #9
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food was held at 51°F, in the self-service, above counter refrigerator in roller-grill area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
CITY CORNER MFF3 XMK-2041
Date of report: 05-16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BARRETT BOLAM MFF 3
Date of report: 05-13
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOYER'S FOOD MARKET #3556
Date of report: 05-13
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CATINO WINE & FOOD SERVICES
Date of report: 05-13
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FROSTY PENGUIN
Date of report: 05-13
Town: Strong
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MATTUCCI`S WILLOW CAFÉ
Date of report: 05-13
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Salad and condiments held at 45°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Dish and sandwich windows have holes and do not protect against the entry of insects.) 3(Ceiling tiles, in the kitchen area, observed 42 missing/damaged, and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 05-13
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Three container of chili dated 5/5 observed in walk-in cooler.)
AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 05-12
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Deli meat, chicken, cut tomatoes, beans, deli meat and corn registering 50*F instead of 41*F or below in sandwich prep refrigerator in kitchen. Items were in unit longer than 4 hours. All items were discarded. ~$17 worth.) 2(Sandwich prep refrigerator not holding 41*F or below. Owner called during the inspection for service on the unit. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)
THE ROOST BAR
Date of report: 05-12
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FETTER'S MEATS
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAY'S TIFFANY NORTHSIDE
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PASTIME CLUB
Date of report: 05-06
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SONS OF ITALY
Date of report: 05-06
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TIFFANY LOUNGE & RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05-06
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)
WAYSIDE INN
Date of report: 05-06
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE MISS CUPCAKE
Date of report: 05-04
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
BUTCH'S SMOKEHOUSE FIXX MFF3 XKH-7170
Date of report: 05-28
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS @ SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Date of report: 05-28
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date of report: 05-27
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Upright freezer unit, adjacent to exit door, a food contact surface, was observed to have thick (approximately 4-5 inch) ice/frost accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Eggs held at 80°F, in the non-operational walk-in cooler area, rather than 45°F or below as required.) 3(Sanitizing solution in bar sink observed to be 121*F - above recommended temperature for accurate test strip readings.)
LA COCINA
Date of report: 05-27
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw peppers, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Styrofoam carry-out containers observed not in plastic bag or inverted against possible contamination.)
JB'S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 05-25
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAUVER'S FAMILY TRADITIONS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05-25
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Raw beef and pork stored above pita breads on shelf inside walk-in cooler.)
SNYDER COUNTY'S FOOD STAND
Date of report: 05-20
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VOLUNTEER FIRE CO. NO 1
Date of report: 05-20
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J'AMY'S FAMOUS SUMMER CHILL MFF3
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ice cream mix was held at 44 °F, in the ice cream trailer's under counter unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SNOWY SUMMERS - MFF 3
Date of report: 05-19
Town: Mounr Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A SMALL GOOD THING
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BELLA'S PIZZA LLC
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed staff storing bread inside garbage bag (treated with pesticides). 1(Observed single-service, single-use carry-out containers stored in rear area were not in the inverted against dust or stored in original protective package.)
MIDWAY MUNCHIES MFF3
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed scooping fries, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)
PENN VALLEY COTTON CANDY #1 MFF3
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY SHOWS, LLC/FUNNEL CAKE CO
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA ALLEY (MFF 3)
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VILLA TERESA II
Date of report: 05-18
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FREEBURG HOTEL
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Freeburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRACE COVENANT COMMUNITY CHURCH
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOPE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO
Date of report: 05-09
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CANTEEN 14-1 - TFF3 - BANNERVILLE FIRE CO
Date of report: 05-09
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 2(Salad ingredients held at 46°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
R & R CREATIONS
Date of report: 05-09
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed handles to fryer baskets, in both trailers, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.) 2(Flooring, in both trailers, is damaged/cracked, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
ROUTE 522 PIZZA AND SUBS
Date of report: 05-09
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIRDIE'S NEST
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOT'S TAVERN
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: xxx
Violations: xxx
DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 2 - MFF-3 (XCV-8298)
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: xxx
Violations: xxx
HOSS'S STEAK & SEA HOUSE #10
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J-J'S SNACK BAR @ MIDDLEBURG AUCTION
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA'S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES @ MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINNIE'S PIZZA
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDY'S #19117
Date of report: 05-03
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHEETZ #235
Date of report: 05-02
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #6
Date of report: 05-02
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
PEKING GARDEN
Date of report: 05-31
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Fish and rice held in Atosta refrigerator at sushi prep area registering 50*F internal temperatures. All items disposed of and denatured.) 2(Fan guard in walk-in cooler exhibiting mold-like buidlup. Grease build-up from hands on employee restroom door and sink in same restroom.) 3(Atosta refrigerator registering 50-54*F ambient temperature instead of 41*F or below. No TCS foods to be held in this unit until it has been repaired.) 4(Uncooked chicken stored above produce in walk-in cooler.) 5(Single-service containers of chicken soup base being reused for further food storage/prep.) 6(No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration used in 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION)
SWEET FROG
Date of report: 05-31
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot water at sinks only reaching 100*F instead of 110*F. 110*F needed for proper warewashing. Person in charge will have on-demand system serviced.)
MAPES FARM FRESH, LLC
Date of report: 05-26
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDYS #19116
Date of report: 05-23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dust accumulation of air intake on the front of the Hoshizaki freezer at line.) 2(Grouting between floor tiles low in areas of kitchen and service line. REPEAT VIOLATION)
CVS #1596
Date of report: 05-23
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of paper towels) stored in back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.)
HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6332
Date of report: 05-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRON FRONT
Date of report: 05-17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 05-12
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI
Date of report: 05-10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y valve with shutoffs (chemical station and shutoff for open-ended hose) attached to mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. According to the PA plumbing code, no shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB
Date of report: 05-09
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
S&S FARMS COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 05-09
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Beef jerky has not been tested for water activity yet. Jerky was pulled from sale and owner will send Aw info once obtained.) 2(Eggs missing date of lay, "unclassified" and business label.)
DOLLAR TREE #06858
Date of report: 05-05
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (foam plates) stored, in display isles, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.)
GRAM'S EXPRESS
Date of report: 05-04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Droplets of grease forming on hood system edge.)
KITCH IT 2 THE CURB @ THE MILLER CENTER
Date of report: 05-04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05-04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bulk bag of onions not stored at least 6" off the floor in rear storage room.)