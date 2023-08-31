SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare is no longer in charge of the city's police department.
Following a 30-minute executive session at city hall on Thursday afternoon, Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious released a brief statement on Hare's status with the police department. Hare, 47, a lifelong Sunbury resident, has been with the department for 22 years and was named the chief of police in November 2019 by former Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
"The current chief of police is unavailable," said Brosious. "I am placing Sgt. Travis Bremigen as the current acting chief. That's all I can comment on the situation at this time."
Brosious would not comment on why the chief was not available, why the decision to place Bremigen in charge was made, how long the arrangement would be in place, or whether Hare is suspended or terminated, citing personnel reasons. He would not comment on whether Hare was unavailable due to medical or family leave. Brosious said the statement came as a recommendation from special legal counsel Robert Cravitz, of Selinsgrove, because city Solicitor Joel Weist recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
"When I am legally allowed to release information to the public I will," said Brosious. "I am not trying to hide anything from the taxpayers."
Efforts to reach Hare after the statement was issued Thursday were unsuccessful.
Brosious would also not say whether the chief is facing any kind of internal, external, civil or criminal investigation.
The mayor, who is in charge of the police department, can solely demote or appoint a police chief at his discretion. Such action does not require a vote from council.
Hare, a 1994 graduate of Shikellamy High School, completed his police training in 1997. He worked part-time as a patrolman in Northumberland before being hired as a patrolman for the Sunbury Police Department in 2001.
Hare in the past has faced scrutiny as the police chief. He served briefly as the chief in 2015, but resigned from the position after seven months, citing differences with council members at the time. Council in 2015 had been investigating the police department for the inappropriate behavior of two officers and Hare resigned the night before an external investigation into his force was launched.
An investigative report completed in December 2016 by Philadelphia law firm Ballard Spahr revealed that Hare deleted potential evidence on a city-issued cellphone and iPad related to the investigation into the two officers. Hare at the time said that before he surrendered the officer's cellphone to City Council, he deleted information pertaining only to other investigations that police — and not City Council members — should view.
Hare served as corporal until Chief Tim Miller resigned from the job in July 2018. He served as acting officer in charge for 16 months until then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich appointed him the chief in late 2019.
Hare is also a member of the Americus Hose Fire Company, having most recently served as secretary. The fire company is located at 100 Linden St., Sunbury.
The Daily Item on Thursday evening submitted a Right To Know request with City Administrator and Right To Know Officer Derrick Backer, asking for all records related to the employment of Hare from Jan. 1 to Aug 31. Records requested included but are not limited to: memos, letters, emails, text messages, notices, personnel performance reviews, disciplinary actions, and contracts.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.