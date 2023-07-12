LEWISBURG — The new May's Freez opened just in time to serve customers trying to cool down this summer in Lewisburg.
The ice cream shop, located in the former Lewisburg Freez at 242 N. Derr Drive along Route 15, is operated by Jacob May, a third-generation owner of May's Drive-In. This is the family's first expansion into Union County.
"This is a prime location," said May, who operates the Route 405 location of May's Drive-In with his father, Bill May Jr. "It's one of the best spots I could ask for. There are always people around."
The Lewisburg Freez, owned by Angela Kifolo and Shawn Brown, closed in August after 32 years of serving soft-serve ice cream in cones and shakes. The business had been open since the 1940s with the most recent owners took over the business in the 1990s.
The original May’s Drive-In opened in 1956 at 320 Montour Blvd., Bloomsburg, by Jacob May’s grandparents, Bill May Sr. and his late wife, Sara May. The Milton location at 2675 Route 405, which opened in 1966, is one of five drive-ins across the Valley.
The Mays purchased the property in February and opened the May's Freez on June 24. For Jacob May, it's been a long time coming.
"We spent a lot of time cleaning it up and making it look new and fresh," he said. "We cleaned every square inch of the place. It's all fresh paint, new picnic tables and umbrellas, all brand new equipment. The set up is completely new and very efficient."
The shop has been incorporated with the color they call "May's red," which includes a stripe at night that lights up. It also includes elephant and hippo trash cans, which have been staples of May's for 60 years.
"It's very retro," said May. "We wanted it to have the look and feel of a drive-in."
The menu consists of soft serve ice cream from Nittany Valley Creamery, slushies, smoothies, Stormers, sundaes, Dole whip, pup cups and frozen coffee. The flavors are vanilla, chocolate, twist, peanut butter, black raspberry, coffee, orange cream, creme de menth, strawberry and Skittles. The cones include wafers, sugar, waffle and waffle bowl.
The response from the public has been positive, said May.
"They're as excited as we are and thankful for us being here," he said.
Employee Meghan Longenhagen said she takes great pride in her job.
"Making ice cream is an art to me," she said. "It's about making them look pretty and presentable. Sundaes are my favorite thing to make with whipped cream and cherries on top."
Maria Bhangdia, of Lewisburg, came out for her first visit on Wednesday.
"I miss the Lewisburg Freez, so I saw May's opened recently," she said. "I thought I'd stop in and check it out."
Warren Fisher, of Montgomery, said he and his wife stopped in because they were in town for an eye appointment.
"It tastes good," he said.
The store is open 12 to 9 p.m. daily. It is cash only.