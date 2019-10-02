Chris Hoffman has been sitting on a secret for several weeks. Now the rest of the country knows that the McAlisterville farmer is America’s Pig Farmer of the Year
Hoffman, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau vice president who operates farms in Juniata and Mifflin counties, earned the honor from the National Pork Board. Hoffman, who owns Lazy Hog Farm in McAlisterville, was nominated for the title earlier this spring. He and three other pig farmers — all three from the Midwest — were narrowed down to the top four in May.
The official announcement was made Tuesday, but Hoffman found out several weeks ago. “It’s been an amazing day so far,” Hoffman said by phone after landing in Texas Tuesday evening. “This is very special for Pennsylvania. We do a really good job here in Pennsylvania with agriculture. This is not just for my family, but it’s for farm families in the state, too."
Hoffman spent the first part of Tuesday in Iowa at the National Pork Board headquarters for the launch. Today he will be on a panel for the Retailer Action Conference. Hoffman will be among other farmers answering questions about how retailers can better meet the consumer’s wants and needs in the food industry.
After an interview process and production of a video of Hoffman and the other candidates each at work on their respective farms, the Pork Board opened up voting to the public online in August.
The winner ‘s name was released online Tuesday morning.
“A lot of retailers don’t understand how we raise food,” Hoffman said, adding he will be among corporate retailers like Walmart, Costco and Sam’s Club.
Hoffman’s role as pig farmer of the year lasts through Sept. 30, 2020, where he will be a voice for pig farmers nationally and represent Pennsylvania as well.
Mark O’Neill, director of media and strategic communications for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau shared the excitement for farmers in the state.
“Typically the Midwest rules in pig farming in places like Iowa, Illinois and those states produce winners. We think it’s important a representative from the Northeast achieved this,” O’Neill said, adding that often Pennsylvania farms are not comparable to the “big farms” of Texas, New Mexico and California.
When a farmer from a little town in the center of Pennsylvania accomplishes such a feat, it’s a boost of excitement for farmers in the area and across the state, according to Matt Matte, president of the Juniata County Farm Bureau.
“It's nice to see recognition of this caliber coming to a county and state not typically known as a 'pork powerhouse,'" he said. "We are grateful for the many contributions Chris has made to Juniata County agriculture in the past and are excited for the avenues opening up to him through this achievement.”
Hoffman said the win is exciting for his family who has helped him achieve success recently on the farm. He and wife Selina’s adult children have helped both in the office and on the farm. Stepdaughter Brittany Snyder is managing the farm office while her husband, Tony Snyder, has been helping at the Lazy Chick Farm, also owned by Hoffman. Stepson Cody Zeiders and son Christian Hoffman play important roles at the finishing barn and nursery.
O’Neill shared the farm bureau couldn’t be prouder of the Juniata County farmer.
“We’re extremely proud of one of our leaders being recognized with such a major honor,” O’Neill said, adding the candidacy for the National Pork Board Award is a “major process,” with mountains of paperwork, interviews and inspections of the farm.
“Knowing him for many years, he always talked about making connections with consumers about raising healthy animals that meet consumer demands,” O’Neill said. "As award recipient, Hoffman’s new role will include traveling all over the United States speaking about such topics as biosecurity, safety measures and how to produce a quality product. He loves what he does and it shows.”
Hoffman's term as state farm bureau vice-president is up for re-election this November. O’Neill said Hoffman intends to run again despite his tight schedule, and he has no knowledge of anyone else taking a run at the position.
Hoffman will no doubt be busy, and he will be dedicated.
“First and foremost, Chris is a full-time farmer,” O’Neill said, “he will no doubt have his son helping him while he is gone. And he will be very busy. We’ve talked with people here (at the farm bureau) and we will work around each other’s schedules. It’s not a problem.”
Family, six farm employees and the farm manager are ready to jump in at the farm, too, Hoffman said.
The Lazy Hog Farm has approximately 1,400 sow farrow to wean, 4,800-head nursery barn and a 4,400-head finishing barn. They also produce 250,000 chickens annually for Bell and Evans as Lazy Chick Farm. It began in 1994 with 600 sows. As of March of this year the farm went independent which means Hoffman owns all of his pigs.