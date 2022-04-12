MIDDLEBURG — Charges of felony child abuse have been filed against a McClure man accused of assaulting a 9-year-old.
The possible abuse was reported after the young boy showed up at school on Jan. 31 with bruises on his face and scratches on his neck, arm and back, Middleburg police said.
Daniel J. Nabozny, 31, said he recalls being angry with the boy and wrapping his arms around him and pulling him to the ground but couldn't recall why, court records said.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor simple assault.