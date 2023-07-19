McCLURE — A 34-year-old McClure man was killed in a car crash in the borough late Tuesday night.
Anthony M. Snook was driving a 1998 Lincoln Continental eastbound on West Specht Street in McClure shortly after 11 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle west of Timber Lane, struck a tree, spun around and struck a second tree, state police at Selinsgrove said.
The impact with the second tree caused Snook, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to be ejected through the vehicle's driver-side window, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Snook was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was speeding. Assisting police at the scene were members of the Beaver Springs Ambulance, fire company and Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant.