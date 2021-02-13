A McClure man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday in Union County according to state police at Milton.
State police said Earl E. Rothermel, 44, was driving west on Wildwood Road near Zimmerman Road when his 2013 Ford Escape left the road and the front passenger side of his vehicle struck a tree on the north berm of the road.
The vehicle then struck another tree on the driver’s side before coming to rest about 40 feet from the initial impact on the southern berm of Wildwood Road.
Rothermel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 12:47 p.m. on Friday. Wildwood Road was closed for about two hours to allow emergency response to the scene.