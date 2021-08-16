A McClure man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Route 522 in Snyder County over the weekend.
State Police in Selinsgrove are reporting that 58-year-old Rickey D. Lash was killed when his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a piece of farm apparatus 10:29 a.m. Saturday.
Police say Lash was riding his motorcycle north on Route 522 just northeast of McClure on Saturday morning. A farm sprayer being driven by Clair W. Esbenshade of Beaver Springs, was also heading north on 522. Esbenshade slowed and signaled to make a left-hand turn off of Route 522.
Lash's 2013 Harley-Davidson crashed into the rear of the farm vehicle and he was separated from motorcycle. Lash was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.
State police were assisted by Lewisburg FAME EMS, Bannerville Fire and EMS, McClure Fire Department, Evangelical EMS, Juniata Med Transport EMS, local fire police, Life Flight and other state police personnel.