Dave McCormick won all four Valley counties, while Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has a slim lead as votes are still being counted statewide, finished third in two Valley counties.
According to unofficial vote tallies from county election offices, McCormick picked up at least 34 percent of the vote in each regional county, including more than 43 percent in Montour County.
In that county, McCormick grabbed 1,156 votes (43.2 percent), finishing ahead of Oz (669 votes, 25 percent) and Kathy Barnette (535 votes, 20 percent).
In Northumberland County, McCormick collected 4,224 votes (34.6 percent), about 500 more than Oz's total of 3,743 (30.7 percent). Barnette had 2,589 votes, or 21.2 percent.
Oz finished third in Snyder and Union counties with Barnette picking up the second most votes in each county.
In Snyder County, McCormick managed 2,220 votes (34.2) percent), followed by Barnette (1,804, 27.8 percent) and Oz (1,617 votes, 24.9 percent). In Union County, McCormick had 2,186 votes (38.1 percent), followed by Barnette (1,466, 25.5 percent) and Oz (1,390, 24.2 percent).