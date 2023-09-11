SUNBURY — City officials in Sunbury granted extra time for both McDonald's and the three entities moving into the former Sunbury Community Hospital to finalize plans for both projects.
At Monday night's public meeting, city council members unanimously approved a 90-day extension for McDonald’s USA LLC of Chicago, which is constructing a new restaurant at 2181 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, next to Sherwin-Wiliams in the North Fourth Street Plaza. The council also granted a 30-day extension to the three entities moving into the former Sunbury Hospital property to finalize subdivision requests for parking.
"We're following the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code, which requires a 90-day review for any project," said Michael Rhodes, the acting code department supervisor. "The timeframe (for McDonald's) is running out on that and they're requesting another extension for review."
This is the second extension — the first being a 60-day extension — that the city council has approved for the fast food eatery, said Councilman John Barnhart.
The bulk of the project will be located in Sunbury, with a small portion being located in Upper Augusta. The North Fourth Street Plaza sits in both sets of municipalities, and currently the company is working with both elected officials.
The Sunbury Moose, Habitat For Humanity and the Kiwanis Playground all have plans to move onto the former Sunbury Community Hospital complex. The city granted a 30-day time extension to finalize the easement for parking for all three entities.
Rhodes said the request was made "just in case" the plans were not finalized by review deadline. The motion passed 4-0 with Councilman Jim Eister abstaining.
Danville-based DRIVE, which serves Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia and Union counties, received the former hospital on May 26 as a donation from UPMC Susquehanna. The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. UPMC closed the hospital in early 2020, leaving Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
Street sweeper issues
Councilwoman Lisa Martina said the street sweeper is still out of commission due to a computer parts issue.
Martina, the council member in charge of streets and public improvements, said the parts were ordered at the end of August. They were on a minimum delay of five weeks, she said.
The street sweeper has broken down three years in a row. A new street sweeper costs approximately $750,000, said City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Mayor Josh Brosious said the "no parking" restrictions must still be followed despite the street sweeper not working.
"It's a no parking ordinance, not a street sweeper ordinance," said Brosious. "The no parking ordinance is for when street maintenance has to be done through UGI, PPL, municipal authority. They know the dates and times that the streets will be cleared of vehicles."
Code department
In other business, Barnhart, who heads the code department, said he is seeking a solution for the city code department to have a new code supervisor. The department has been without a head since City Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski was hired as the city clerk in February.
"I'm working on it," said Barnhart in response to a citizen question. "I can't give you a timeframe. I'll let you know when I know. That's all I have to say about it right now."