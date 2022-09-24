Not much has changed at the corner of Market and Third streets in Sunbury over the past 15 years, which is exactly why regulars and musicians keep coming back to McGuigan’s Public House.
The bar owned by Laurie Johnson will host an informal anniversary celebration next week, with meal specials most days leading into a big musical night on Friday where many of the pub’s regular acts will play
“People come here for the atmosphere,” said bar manager Todd Young, who has worked at McGuigan’s for 14 years. “It’s not that big, it’s like a Cheers atmosphere. Not only that, it hasn’t changed a whole lot. We’ve added some little things, but it is still the old, small bar.”
Young said the early attraction to the bar was it served a variety of craft beers that weren’t as readily available at other locations as they are now.
“We had a lot of people that came in to try this beer, and that beer and that beer,” he said. “Not many bars did that when we opened.”
For regular Rich Ettinger, McGuigan’s offers a little bit of everything.
“I like the atmosphere, and the people here are great,” he said. “They have great bands and singers, live music.
“It’s an old, family bar. I like that it’s old-fashioned and pretty calm.”
Young has been there since almost the beginning. He said what has kept him there all that time is the same thing that keeps the customers coming back.
“There’s a relaxing feel to it,” he said. “People come in and feel like they have a friend and can just come in and hang out. I’ve met so many people, from in town, out of town, out of state. We just do what we can to make everybody feel comfortable.”
Particularly the musicians. On Friday, Johnson said they are bringing back some regulars to perform, including John Derk, Ricky and Harv, Bonnie and Mason Wicher and others.
“It’s a small place but we can still get 100, 150 people in here and have a good night of music,” Young said. The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are “off the wall, but people keep coming back here. They love to play here.”