PAXINOS — Eighteen Meadowbrook Christian School graduates accepted diplomas during Friday’s commencement ceremony.
Like many high school graduates across the country, class leaders addressed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on their lives and education.
Valedictorian Evan Adam said that while he enjoyed studying at home, he also wanted at times to be in the classroom and socializing with others during the global health crisis.
“I believe that each one of us, deep down, had a small yearning to be in each other’s company again and be able to speak to one another in person,” he said during his speech. “And thankfully, we were able to do that in the end. But I believe that this experience really facilitated our class’s growth. I say this because we weren’t able to see one another for quite some time, so when we actually got back together again, it was like a breath of fresh air. I think that this whole episode also taught me and hopefully my classmates that we shouldn’t take personal interactions, laughing with others, and generally having a good time for granted. Because, one day it could fade away just like that. Hindsight always brings forth unknown emotions about situations.”
Students filled with nervous excitement put on their cap and gowns behind the stage in the hallways before the start of their ceremony on Friday.
“I’m a little nervous about the next step but not really worried,” said graduate Gabe Rodriguez. “I know God has a plan for me and my family has helped me along the way.”
Salutatorian Grant Williams highlighted three things that the school taught him: Discipline, integrity and effort.
“The expected discipline from school will be more or less the same in the future, but there will be more on the line if you lack discipline,” he said.
“Your integrity will make you stand out, and even if you do not completely follow the teachings that you were taught here at Meadowbrook, being a young man or woman of your word will pay dividends.”
And, Williams said, he learned through his education to put effort into everything to succeed and build a relationship with God.
“Doing things that are asked of us despite not wanting to do them is a big aspect of life,” he said.
Adam reminded his classmates of all the experiences they went through together and that “God’s plans are always inevitable. So when it seems that things are growing hectic and out of our control, we must understand that this is just Christ’s way of working in the world.”