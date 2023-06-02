MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian School graduation a class of 17 on Friday night. Themes of the night included pushing for growth and reflecting on the past.
The ceremony began with a celebratory duet performed by Joshua Dugan and Levi Erb, both members of the class of '25. The two sang "He will Hold me Fast," by Ada Ruth Habershon, with guitar accompaniment.
Teacher and class advisor Bruce Rehm presented the class valedictorian and salutatorian with a set of seven works that described each student. For Christopher Reed, valedictorian, the descriptors included "original," "genuine" and a "fellow nerd."
Reed told his classmates the training wheels were off and now it's up to them to "balance." "There are no more training wheels," he said. "We will fall, but we must get back up and try again."
He also encouraged the class to push themselves to grow stronger using a weight lifting metaphor. "If we only lift with our strength, we will not grow," Reed said. "It is only when we push ourselves that we grow stronger."
Rehm introduced Kaitlin Waltman, the class salutatorian, as a "deep thinker," an "avid reader," and a "little snarky," which Rehm said was his favorite part about her.
Waltman's love for literature was displayed in her speech as several pieces were quoted throughout. She began with a well-known Dickens quote: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ..."
She continued on to discuss the highs and lows the class had experienced. "High school felt like days full of cloudy skies where sometimes the sun would shine through," Waltman said.
Despite the ups and downs, Waltman encouraged her classmates to remember the good times they had.
The ceremony also featured a video in which the grads thanked their teachers and staff. Students were grateful for an array of things including for "being more than just a teacher," "showing me how to print on card stock" and even for "sharing your snacks."
The commencement address was given by Tracy Schuler, who was introduced as the school nurse from 2014 to the summer of 2022 and now works as a registered nurse at Geisinger. The senior class selected Schuler to give the address.
Schuler encouraged the graduates to not only look forward to the future, but also reflect on the past. "I am a huge advocate of looking to the future," she said. "But I was want to encourage you to look back on your past."
Prayers were said, diplomas were distributed and friends and family were held close.
As a small class compared to others in the Valley, the ceremony for the Meadowbrook graduations felt more personal, Alyssa Canelo said. "It's more personal with a small group," she said. "I've known some of these guys since pre-K."