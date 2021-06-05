SUNBURY — Schools, child care centers and summer meal sites are encouraged to participate in the Pennsylvania Harvest of the Month Program and other programs with farms to provide fresh, locally grown food to students.
“The Pennsylvania Harvest of the Month Program creates opportunities for students to try new fruits and vegetables and learn more about where they come from,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I’m grateful to the schools who participate in this important program, which supports farmers and producers and provides students with locally grown, nutritious food.”
The state’s Harvest of the Month is a collaboration between the state Department of Education and Penn State University’s Department of Nutritional Sciences that launched in 2020.
More information on the program can be found on the state Department of Education’s website at www.education.pa.gov.
— THE DAILY ITEM