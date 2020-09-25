LEWISBURG — Volunteerism can be its own reward — as it is for Mary Ellen Bartholomew, 91, of Lewisburg — but it’s also nice to be recognized.
Bartholomew has been volunteering for Meals on Wheels at RiverWoods Senior Living Center for more than 46 years. She was recently selected as the recipient of the United Methodist Association’s 2020 Mission Award. The annual award is presented to someone who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the mission of their organization. Bartholomew was one of three selected for the Mission Award across the United States.
Bartholomew was invited to accept the award at a ceremony in Boulder, Colorado, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony was canceled. Instead, RiverWoods marketing assistant Allison Kauffman presented Bartholomew with the award at the Lewisburg home of Carolyn Daniloff, Bartholomew’s daughter.
Bartholomew started volunteering for Meals on Wheels in 1972. She learned about the meal delivery program at her church, Trinity Lutheran, in Milton. She has continued that delivery for more than four decades, delivering meals with Daniloff.
“They have about 16 stops and 20 meals to deliver on their route in the Milton area,” said Daniloff.
Bartholomew said she was extremely honored to receive the award and never thought about how many years she’s been volunteering. “I don’t think that far ahead,” she said. “I just go ahead and do what’s there now to be done ... and if it’s still there when I’m still here, I’ll do it.
“There are people who do not see anyone else but you that day and it always makes you feel good to see their smile and that they are happy to see you,” she continued. “My grandson Nicholas has gone with me. He would carry the bag in, and I’ll tell you, when those people saw a young person, they just light up. It just makes you feel good to make somebody else feel good.”
Her commitment to volunteerism has been inspiring to her children, Daniloff said.
“My mom had six kids, and worked in Lewisburg, although we lived in Milton,” she said. “She taught school for a while and then worked at Country Cupboard. Church was also very important to her.”
When she retired, she dedicated herself to volunteer work, Daniloff said. “Her love for that inspired her children.
Aside from Meals on Wheels, Bartholomew was also a hospice volunteer, and delivered communion elements to members of her church who were unable to attend worship. She was active on the Milton School Board and served as a Meals on Wheels board member.
“Still in good health, her biggest joy is her family, volunteerism and church,” Daniloff said.