PennDOT and other local groups continue to do a good job of being proactive and in contact with residents impacted by various road projects.
Start with the understanding that most of the projects the state’s Department of Transportation undertake will make someone unhappy at some point. From minor things like Pennsylvania’s annual pothole season to major work like the yearslong Duke Street Reconstruction Project or the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project, there are logistical issues — detours, delays, closings — that will undoubtedly irk someone.
The easiest way to manage those types of issues is to get in front of them. Tell the people the what, why, when and how that will inconvenience them.
Give them the news, good or bad.
When those impacted have all the information, the real dialogue can begin. A reasonable back-and-forth can take place.
PennDOT does that well most of the time. They have been proactive since the beginning of the CSVT project with public meetings across various areas. It was a similar process during the lead-up to the Northumberland project and PennDOT was immediately responsive when borough residents voiced early concerns about detours throughout the borough and the dangers residents thought that presented.
The process continues with the latest high-profile projects in the region.
After commissioning a study, SEDA-Council of Governments held a public meeting this week about safety concerns along Route 522 in Snyder County. The key issues being addressed are slowing traffic through the corridor that has a high crash rate and improving safety, said Patrick McTish, a traffic engineer.
PennDOT also recently announced meetings with residents who may be impacted by noise from the construction along the southern portion of the CSVT now that the northern section opened earlier this summer. With a project the scale of the thruway, the impact will always be significant. Giving those in the path a say, or at least an understanding of what is happening, can smooth the process.
“The purposes of these meetings are to confirm that these noise walls are, No. 1, desired by the neighborhood, and the second purpose is to determine the texture and color preference for the side of the wall facing the neighborhood,” PennDOT’s Ted Deptula said.
All of this should come with the understanding that some parts of these projects aren’t malleable, even with meaningful dialogue.
But the fact that these discussions are taking place, that those tasked with improving the infrastructure in the area are willing to listen and change, is certainly a good thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.