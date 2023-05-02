NORTHUMBERLAND — A Herndon contractor will take care of Northumberland Borough's 2023 paving projects for $82,083.
At Tuesday night's borough council meeting, President Paul Ruane announced that Meckley's Limestone Products Inc., of Herndon, was awarded the contract as the lowest bid. Borough council members last month approved four sections of streets to submit to the Central Susquehanna Council of Governments, which bids out projects en masse for multiple municipalities.
"Meckley's is going to do our paving this year," Ruane said.
Ruane said the other bids were from New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of Winfield, for $91,444, and HRI Inc., of Milton, for $116,095.
The paving projects are North Avenue from Second to Third streets, a portion of Sheetz Avenue near Fourth Street, Westway Avenue from Fourth to Fifth streets and two ADA curb ramps at Orange and Sixth streets. The borough originally had two additional sections in mind to pave, but announced in March it needed to reevaluate after estimates came in over budget.
The borough had $179,000 in liquid fuel funds to use in 2023, but has already used $22,000 to purchase a new backhoe.
Emergency Medical Services Week
In other business, Mayor Dan Berard issued a proclamation to designate the week of May 21 as Emergency Medical Services Week.
Emergency medical services are a "vital public service" where members of medical teams are "ready to provide life-saving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week," according to the proclamation.
"Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury," according to the proclamation. "Emergency medical services have grown to fill a gap — becoming the national 'Health care Safety Net' — by providing important, out-of-hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine."
The members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, "engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills," according to the proclamation.
"It is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week," according to the proclamation.