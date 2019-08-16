The medical marijuana dispensary that was coming to Shamokin relinquished its permit as part of a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to an announcement from the state agency this morning.
Harvest of North Central PA, LLC, which had finished building its facility at 520 N. Shamokin St., was one of 23 applicants awarded a dispensary permit in December. Harvest of Northwest PA, LLC in New Castle also had to relinquish its permit.
On December 18, 2018, the department granted dispensary permits to six distinct Harvest entities. However, the fact that each used some form of the Harvest name, coupled with public statements made by an affiliate company, Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc., gave the public appearance that all permittees were in fact one single entity holding more than the five permits per person allowed by statute, according to PDH.
Additionally, during the construction of these dispensaries, the department learned that the Harvest entities had utilized construction contractors not identified in the permit applications without notifying the department or seeking approval for the substitution, which is a regulatory requirement.
“Our medical marijuana program has been successful in its focus to provide evidence-based, quality options for patients suffering from serious medical conditions,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “In order to ensure that this program is successful, we have a statute and regulations in place for those companies looking to hold permits as either grower/processors or dispensaries. Companies interested in being part of this program must be aware of the law and abide by it.”
Rather than continuing to engage in prolonged legal action, which would delay patient access to medication for those suffering with any of 23 serious medical conditions, a settlement was reached after both parties worked closely together to resolve all outstanding issues. This settlement allows Harvest to move forward with the process of operationalizing the following entities: Harvest of Southwest PA, LLC, of Johnstown; Harvest of South Central PA, LLC, of Harrisburg; Harvest of Southeast PA, LLC of Reading; and Harvest of Northeast PA, LLC of Scranton.
These locations will be in addition to SMPB Retail, LLC doing business as Harvest of Reading; a Phase I dispensary that is already operational.