SELINSGROVE — A medical supply company focused on home oxygen and medical needs has expanded into the former Sears building at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Hub’s Home Oxygen & Medical Supplies opened its seventh location in Pennsylvania at the building, now owned by Family Practice Center at 270 Susquehanna Mall Drive.
With a growing customer base in the region, Vice President of Business and Finance Eric McNulty said the new 4,200-square-foot location, which opened on Aug. 3, is perfect to serve their clients and stretch out toward Montour and Columbia counties.
“We pride ourselves in quality service and meeting clinical needs,” said McNulty. “We’re still independently owned and we employ a large number of clinical staff from respiratory therapists to RNs (registered nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses).
Hub’s Home Oxygen & Medical Supplies has been serving the home medical needs of Central Pennsylvania residents since 1955. The company offers a variety of non-invasive homecare products including oxygen, nebulizers, CPAP/BiPAP (for sleep apnea) equipment and supplies, wheelchairs, walkers, aids to daily living, hospital beds, bathroom safety, incontinence supplies, pain management and more.
Hub’s has seven locations now, including Williamsport, Wellsboro, Lock Haven and Lewisburg, as well as CressCare Medical in Harrisburg and Carlisle.
This is the first expansion of the company since 2012.
The store does not have products for power mobility, such as electric wheelchairs, scooters or invasive ventilation products.
They are partnered with Bruno Stairlifts for installations.
“Nobody wants to be in hospitals or nursing homes or assisted living facilities,” said McNulty. “They want to be home.”
The COVID-19 pandemic closed Hub’s stores on March 23 and the company went curbside only with store doors locked. They only re-opened on July 1.
“COVID slowed us down a little, but it allowed us to focus on other areas to grow,” said McNulty.
The stores only had a handful of customers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but they sold more beds than usual, he said.
With the stores re-opened, they still offer curbside service, the clinical staff must use masks and frequently sanitize and customers are asked to wear masks inside as well, he said.
The Selinsgrove location has five employees with an additional two drivers being trained now.
McNulty said he “tips his hat” to the staff who are extremely caring, educated and know how to take care of customers. That includes Judy Reed, a clinician with the company for 15 years who is responsible for working with patients who need respiratory equipment.
“I like helping people and having the satisfaction that they are getting a better life,” she said. “This is a beautiful new space and well received by the people coming in.”