The Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period for 2022 will be from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this period each year, Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage.
Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change the coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market that are available to Union and Snyder county residents.
PA MEDI, a free health insurance counseling program for Medicare beneficiaries residing in Pennsylvania, will have counselors available during the entire Annual Open Enrollment Period. These counselors can help patients understand their options in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. This counseling is free. To schedule an appointment, call Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.