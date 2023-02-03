WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — State police in Milton are investigating the theft of medication from a 70-year-old woman in Montandon.
Trooper C. Ward reported the theft occurred from a Jacob Street address between 4 and 11 p.m. Jan. 24. The woman was not identified.
The medication stolen consisted of: 300-mg Gabapentin, 10-mg Montelukast; .25-mg Pramipexole; 5-mg Rosuvastin; 50-mg Trazone; 75-mp Clopidogrel; 60-mg Duloxetine; 10-mp Lisinoprel; 7.5-mg Meloxicam; 25-mg Metoprolol Succinate; and 20-mg Rabeprazole.