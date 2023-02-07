SHAMOKIN DAM — A medicinal marijuana dispensary and Puff 'N Stuff smoke shop will be opening in two separate locations on the strip in Shamokin Dam.
Interior renovations and new signage work is underway as Hive Dispensary, of Maine, prepares to move into 2625 N. Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam, said borough Manager Ed Hovenstine.
It will be the second medical marijuana dispensary in Snyder County. Nature's Medicines opened at 1420 N. Susquehanna Trail in Hummels Wharf in 2019.
In Shamokin Dam, the INSA LLC medical marijuana-growing plant has tripled the size of its plant on the Sunbury Generation property.
The Massachusetts company began growing cannabis in a 39,000-square-foot plant in January 2020 and last year began expanding the building by another 118,000 square feet.
Another new business in the borough is Puff 'N Stuff smoke shop which is scheduled to open at 2786 N. Susquehanna Trail, in the former Enterprise Rent-a-Car location.
"I don't have any opening dates," said Hovenstine of either the smoke shop or dispensary.