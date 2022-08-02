TREVORTON — Members of the community will have a chance on Monday to meet new staff members at Line Mountain School District.
“Popcorn with the Principals” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the elementary school playground, 542 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. The popcorn event is for everyone in the district who would like to meet the new staff members: elementary school principal Kyrie Ciborowski, elementary counselor Chad Romig, high school principal Dwain Messersmith and curriculum director/principal Christine Shearn.
"There will be popcorn provided by our wonderful Nutrition Inc," said Ciborowski. "Families are welcome to 'pop' by, grab some popcorn and say hi to the staff. As the new principal I thought it would be important to provide an opportunity for families to meet us before the school year begins. (Former Principal) Jeanne Menko was the face of this building and I know it is going to be difficult for some students to adjust after all the wonderful relationships she created."
Ciborowski added, "Having a meet and greet before the first day of school will provide some comfort for students and families before they start a new year. Being involved with the community is also very important to me."
Kindergarten night is also scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 for the incoming kindergarten class to come and learn about the building, their teachers, as well as ride and learn about the bus.
Elementary Open House is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 for parents and students to visit their child’s classroom and meet with their teacher. There will also be a table set up with information from Nutrition Inc., PTA, youth sports, and other items.