Name: Kathryn Allen, zoological manager
Place of residence: Williamsport
Years of Employment: Seven
Education: Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Ecology and Forest Management from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.
Name: Michael Somervail
Place of residence: Originally from Scotland, now living in Williamsport
Years of Employment: Since June
Education: Bachelor's degree in English from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor's degree in Biological and Wildlife Conservation from the University of Missouri
Name: Rebecca Harner
Place of residence: Selinsgrove
Years of Employment: Interned in 2021, zookeeper since May
Education: Bachelor's degree in Ecology from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
Name: Ben Dodge
Place of residence: Millville
Years of Employment: Interned in 2021, zookeeper since May
Education: Working toward a Bachelor's degree in zoo science at University of Delaware,
Name: Rachel Yoder
Place of residence: Limestoneville
Years of Employment: Interned in January, zookeeper since March
Education: Bachelor's degree in Wildlife and Fishery Science from Penn State University
Name: Brandi Eberlin
Place of residence: Montgomery
Years of Employment: Interned for two years in 2018, zookeeper since 2020
Education: Bachelor's in Wildlife Biology from Keystone College, Factoryville
Senior zookeepers Tiffany Faull and Katelyn Lenhart, as well as part-time zookeepers Adam Almazouqi, Addi Garrison and Jordan Rifle, were not working on July 28.