Name: Kathryn Allen, zoological manager

Place of residence: Williamsport

Years of Employment: Seven

Education: Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Ecology and Forest Management from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.

Name: Michael Somervail

Place of residence: Originally from Scotland, now living in Williamsport

Years of Employment: Since June

Education: Bachelor's degree in English from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor's degree in Biological and Wildlife Conservation from the University of Missouri

Name: Rebecca Harner

Place of residence: Selinsgrove

Years of Employment: Interned in 2021, zookeeper since May

Education: Bachelor's degree in Ecology from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.

Name: Ben Dodge

Place of residence: Millville

Years of Employment: Interned in 2021, zookeeper since May

Education: Working toward a Bachelor's degree in zoo science at University of Delaware,

Name: Rachel Yoder

Place of residence: Limestoneville

Years of Employment: Interned in January, zookeeper since March

Education: Bachelor's degree in Wildlife and Fishery Science from Penn State University

Name: Brandi Eberlin

Place of residence: Montgomery

Years of Employment: Interned for two years in 2018, zookeeper since 2020

Education: Bachelor's in Wildlife Biology from Keystone College, Factoryville

Senior zookeepers Tiffany Faull and Katelyn Lenhart, as well as part-time zookeepers Adam Almazouqi, Addi Garrison and Jordan Rifle, were not working on July 28.

