NORTHUMBERLAND — A retired teacher and longtime borough residents will host a public meeting next week to discuss how to incorporate the history of Northumberland into the Norry’s 250th Bash.
Hope Webster Kopf, a retired Shikellamy teacher who is active in the Preservation Committee at the Joseph Priestley House Museum and the Priestley Chapel, said the meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Borough Building in the Savage Room, 175 Orange St., Northumberland. The purpose is to brainstorm ideas for the two-day events in June.
“Northumberland has a fantastic history,” said Kopf. “It’s too fascinating to not take any interest in. It’s where they live. There’s not enough interest expressed right now. I don’t want the history to get lost.”
Northumberland and Point Township will join together for the 250th Birthday Bash on June 4-5. The borough was founded and incorporated as a borough in April 1772.
Cindy Diogo, the head of the committee, previously said the plan is to have live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks, and a softball tournament. Those plans are still being finalized, she said.
Kopf said the committee for the 250th Bash has worked hard so she is more than willing to work on the historical aspects of celebrating the town’s history.
Kopf was a fourth-grade teacher for 41 years at Shikellamy. She grew up in Milton but moved to Northumberland in 1987. She has been involved at the Priestley House since the early 1990s, having helped create the children’s room there.
Her goal for the meeting is to come up with specific subjects and divide tasks with volunteers, she said.
“I have at least 20 people who have promised to attend,” said Kopf. “I expect more, but soon after the meeting, I hope to reach many other people who are interested in history and would like to join this endeavor.”