SHAMOKIN — Shamokin officials along with elected officials, state and federal agencies and stakeholders of the city will meet tonight and Wednesday in the second Shamokin Community Rebuilding Workshop.
The first event was held in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and now the group will meet again for two days to discuss the rebuilding of Shamokin inside Mother Cabrini Church Hall at 201 N. Shamokin St., according to a press release.
The goals of the group are to support new businesses, jobs and to improve the overall economy in the city, neighborhoods and surrounding areas, the release said.
The day will begin at 3:30 p.m. with introductions and the group will hear about the state of the city and how Shamokin can change.
On Wednesday the group also has a full slate of events with speakers discussing the next 10 years in Shamokin and other city related topics.
Wednesday’s session begins at 9 a.m. and drop ins for both days is allowed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA