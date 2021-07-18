SUNBURY — From the back of a tour bus, Blues Traveler keyboardist Ben Wilson said he and the band are excited for an Aug. 7 stop at Spyglass Ridge Winery near Sunbury.
Wilson, of Texas, was joined by fellow band members, including lead singer John Popper, best known for his harmonica skills, as the group was making their way to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday as part of the 2021 summer tour which began July 4.
“We are extremely excited to make our way to Sunbury,” Wilson told The Daily Item Friday.
“It is great to be back on the road after the long delay. It feels good to be back out because when you hit the stage and look out, it’s like seeing an old friend again.”
Blues Traveler was formed in Princeton, New Jersey in 1987, and plays a variety of genres, including blues-rock and Southern rock.
The group is best known for smash hits in the 90s, “Run Around” and “Hook,” a song that peaked on the Billboard Top 100 at Number 13 in 1995. The song “Run Around” peaked at Number 14 the same year. The band they scored another hit, “But Anyway,” which hit Number 17 on the music charts in 1996.
Wilson spoke about being home with his family in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the band left the road after beginning a tour in late February, 2020.
“It was a very weird year for sure,” he said.
“We were actually playing in Oregon in March, 2020, and all of a sudden, we started to hear more and more about COVID-19. We said we better start paying attention to what’s going on here, and before we knew it, shows were canceled and we were all back home wondering if we were ever going to tour again.”
Wilson, who joined the famed band in 1999, said the time off was nice as he was able to relax with his family, but six months into the COVID lockdowns, the band members were ready and anxious to hit the road.
So the band got together and produced an album, “Traveler’s Blues” which is now set to be released on July 30.
“We are excited as this record is a breath of fresh air and is very bluesy which is fitting for what this country went through as we all experienced a very bluesy moment,” Wilson said.
He added that coming to Sunbury, and Spyglass Ridge Winery, is exactly what the band wanted to do when they were presented with the opportunity.
“We have been all over Pennsylvania before in big cities,” he said. “So to come to an area on the outskirts of those big cities is perfect. We find that those kinds of shows are the most attended and we are excited to see everyone and just relax and have a great night with Sunbury.”
Wilson said playing at smaller venues is becoming a trend for many bands.
“It’s just great to be back on the road and meeting with people we haven’t seen in more than a year,” he said.
“Coming to places like Sunbury and other smaller venues is something that when you get on stage and look out you get to see so many people enjoying themselves and for that moment it’s easy to sit back and be thankful and realize how happy we are that people still to this day want to come out and see us play.”
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said when he was presented with Blues Traveler to perform, it was a no-brainer.
“The band is great and we absolutely did not want to pass on the chance to bring them here to the Valley,” he said.
"Coming out of COVID-19 is something we all were looking forward to and continuing to bring music to our backyard and having our friends and family and just so many people coming here is a wonderful feeling. We are thankful to everyone and we want to continue to provide this kind of entertainment and not have to drive hours away to get it.”
Blues Traveler is scheduled to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery at 8 p.m. The opening act will be JJ Grey and MOFRO.
Tickets are $53 and VIP passes are $250. For more information, call 570-286-9911.