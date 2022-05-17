BEAVERTOWN — A memorial event is set for next month at Beavertown Carnival Grounds to honor the lives of two lives lost.
Organized by Deb Bower and Brenda Smith, whose 17-year-old son, Anthony Bowersox, was shot and killed by another teen in July 2021, the event is being held to honor Bowersox and Aimee Auman, 33, a Beavertown mother of two who was killed in a motorcycle accident Nov. 6, 2020.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the carnival grounds on Saturday, June 11 and will include a car, truck and motorcycle show followed by a motorcycle ride; a cornhole tournament; arts and crafts vendors and live entertainment by the Danelle Cressinger Band.
Proceeds will be used to establish a scholarship to send a child to Camp Woodward in honor of Bowersox, an avid skateboarder, and a trust for Auman’s two children.
Smith said her son “spent hours” riding his skateboard at parks in the Valley and designed his own ramp. “He had it figured down to the screws.”
When the family traveled Bowersox would research where he could purchase parts, she said.
“We can’t bring him back so we just want to do something positive,” said Smith.
Bower, a family friend of Auman’s grandmother, said the event will also help raise money to start a trust for the late Beavertown mother’s two children.
“I’ve organized a car show before,” she said of the origin for holding a vehicle show at the carnival grounds.
The cost is $20 to enter a car, truck or motorcycle in the show. T-shirts will also be available. For vendor and registration information, call 570-541-1423.