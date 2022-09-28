Members of the Phi Lambda Theta Chapter of the Chi Phi Fraternity will remember one of their most tireless alumni advisors during Homecoming Weekend at Bucknell University.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life to honor Thomas R. Deans ’55 will take place Saturday, October 1, at 11 a.m. in Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel.
PLT has established a tradition of celebrating their deceased “giants.” Past members who were honored are Lloyd “Biff” Hoffman ‘32 (Homecoming 1986), Melvyn L Woodward ‘53 (Homecoming 1993) and Don Ward ‘49 (Homecoming 1996).
Just last year at Homecoming, PLT’s Chapter House at Bucknell University was renamed the Thomas R. Deans House in tribute to his more than 66 years of mentoring.
During an interview last year, Deans said that upon entering Bucknell University in 1951, he opted to join the one fraternity that welcomed individuals regardless of their culture. “You have to understand that our Fraternity is unique in that we aspire to be a melting pot,” he said, pointing out how three Bucknell WWII veterans—one Jewish, one Black and one white—“decided they wanted to create a new fraternity based on equality for all people.”
“This became the first inter-racial, non-sectarian fraternity at Bucknell and one of the first in the
United States,” said Harley Bennett ’64, vice president of the board of directors of the Phi Lambda Theta Chapter of Chi Phi. “We were way ahead of our time.”
Deans founded Thomas R. Deans & Associates, a planning and preservation consultancy, and was an investor and organizer for downtown revitalization in Milton. He started the statewide Pennsylvania Preservation Organization and was involved in historic and civic organizations throughout his life, including coaching Little League for six years.
In 1955, he volunteered to be secretary of the fraternity alumni association, starting a tenure that would include terms as president, vice president and alumni advisor. Throughout his tenure he encouraged PLT to adhere to its goal of an integrated membership.
“Fraternities by their fraternal nature are trying to find people they’re comfortable with,” he said last year. “We’re trying to find people we’re uncomfortable with.”
Deans’ wife, Gail Deans, noted that he made a point of inviting new foreign students to meet Fraternity members.
“That was one of his main goals,” she said, “that the fraternity be very inclusive. He loved the kids.”
In the late 1960s several factors contributed to a temporary closing of PLT and its house on South Third Street, in Lewisburg. Deans, however would not give up on the fraternity.
“Tom was not a quitter! He immediately wanted to recruit a new bunch of brothers, and I agreed,” Bennett said. “As an incentive, he suggested we build our long dreamed-of House on the Hill. He inspired us to start a fund-raising campaign and at the same time apply to the University for a piece of land and a mortgage. These were no small challenges.”
In 1974, with considerable support from Deans and other alumni members, a new group of active brothers moved into PLT’s Dream House on the Hill. Over the ensuing years, Deans met weekly with the current Chapter presidents, guiding them in their leadership of the fraternity. In the 1984, Phi Lambda Theta established an affiliation with Chi Phi National, after an extensive search spearheaded by Deans.
What makes for an active, long-running fraternity Chapter is the continuity provided by a strong and motivated alumni association backed by a strong National organization, Bennett said. Chi Phi is the oldest National college fraternity in the country.
“Tom saw the need to affiliate with a great National to help the local alumni provide that continuity,” Bennett said.
This past July, at the National fraternity’s annual Congress in Philadelphia, Gail Deans was presented with a posthumous award for Tom’s countless years of work on behalf of the National. The Thomas R. Deans Award of Excellence will be earned by the local fraternity with the highest accreditation scores in areas of community service, fraternity GPA, charitable works, etc.
Deans had served as the head of the accreditation board, Gail Deans said. She explained that the National also bestows a Walter Cronkite Award every year, which made her husband proud.
“Tom just thought that was awesome,” she said. “I can see him smiling at that, to think they now also have a Thomas R. Deans Award.”
Gail Deans recalled how much Tom loved working with the members of Phi Lambda Theta and how grateful he was to be invited to their senior dinner every year.
“I just thought that was very thoughtful and nice,” she said.
“The passing of Tom means we are passing into a new era,” Bennett said. “We are blessed to have an extremely strong chapter at this time … It is not an overstatement to say that our Fraternity would not be here today were it not for Tom. We hope that Tom’s legacy will inspire today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders.”
Immediately after Deans’ Memorial Service, fraternity members will adjourn to the Chapter House for lunch and a quick meeting. A Homecoming banquet will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel at 5:30 p.m.
Local friends are more than welcome to attend the service. For more information, contact harley.bennett.mail@gmail.com.