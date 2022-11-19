NORTHUMBERLAND — The Martin E. Concini Jr. Memorial Toy Drive kicks off Monday in Northumberland.
In 1990 the late Chief Martin Concini Jr. desired to contribute to those families in Northumberland who were in need during the holiday season. Chief Concini started a Christmas toy program for kids, which ended with his death in 1992. Since 1998 the police department has been collecting toys for the less fortunate in his memory.
"Since 1998 the program has grown considerably, and it has been our privilege to assist families in Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury, and many other communities," said Northumberland Borough Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the following locations: Northumberland Police Department or borough office at 175 Orange St.; Priestley-Forsyth Library at 100 King St.; Northumberland National Bank at 245 Front St.; Surplus Outlet at 281 Point Township Drive (Route 11); and Pineknotter Brewing at 245 Front St.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER