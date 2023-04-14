MIDDLEBURG — Two Harrisburg men were jailed after leading state police on a high-speed chase through Snyder County.
Samwel Onchari, 29, and Rundel K. Williams, 20, are accused of failing to stop when state police Trooper Jose Kizis attempted to pull them over for driving 94 mph in a 55 mph zone on Routes 11-15 in Chapman Township on the morning of April 4, court documents said.
After Kizis activated emergency lights and a siren on his patrol car, the pair sped off at a high rate of speed, traveling along Route 35, to Sand Hill Road and then to South Market Street, where they crashed into a curb and damaged a parking sign on University Avenue in the borough of Selinsgrove, court records said.
One of the men ran away from the scene, climbing over and damaging a fence before being taken into custody, court records said.
Court documents didn't reveal how the second subject was apprehended or who was at the wheel of the vehicle.
Onchari and Williams are each charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and several summary charges, including speeding and careless driving.
They were each arraigned by on-call District Judge Bo Trawitz in Middleburg and sent to Snyder County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.