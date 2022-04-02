Nine-year-old Jeremiah Albertson started showing signs of anxiety in kindergarten.
It took his parents, Renee and Ryan Albertson, months to get a formal diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder and the help he needed.
The Albertsons grew frustrated because they never imagined how difficult it would be to navigate waiting lists and systems.
“For us, because we both work in education, we felt like dealing with kids is kind of our business, we really didn’t imagine how hard it would be to get him therapy sessions or even a formal diagnosis,” said Renee Albertson, a teacher at Shikellamy School District. “I can’t tell you how many days I spent the entirety of my lunch telling his story and trying to get someone to take on his case.”
Staffing shortages, exacerbated by the pandemic, are among the leading issues preventing mental health treatment in the Susquehanna Valley and beyond, according to national and local experts. It is the focus of this first part of what will become The Daily Item’s ongoing series exploring mental health and mental health treatment in the Susquehanna Valley.
Need spiked
Reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder in adults in the United States increased by more than 20 percent, from 11 percent in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic to 31.6 percent in 2021, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report.
The American Public Health Association reported that “almost 83 million people diagnosed with anxiety or depression were unable to access counseling services in 2020, a study published in June in Psychiatry Online found. About 42.9 million people with undiagnosed anxiety or depression had an unmet need for counseling, double the annual number in recent years.”
The association said staffing shortages are widespread across the U.S., with patients in the South and middle of the country having the most difficulty, according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“The shortages impact an estimated 132 million Americans," according to the association’s report.
More than 6,600 mental health practitioners are needed to fill vacancies, the report notes and the shortage isn't going anywhere. A labor market analysis by Mercer released last fall predicts there will be a 10 percent increase in demand for mental health workers by 2026. During that time, 400,000 workers are expected to leave the occupation and put 27 states in a position where they are unable to meet hiring demands for skilled or semi-skilled mental health workers.
Pennsylvania is among the states expected to experience severe shortages.
The median annual wage for substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors was $47,660 in May 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Albertsons seek help
Renee Albertson said she and her husband knew their son had anxiety issues but it was difficult finding help.
“We took him to his pediatrician, who gave us a packet of people to call and try to find services (therapy or a formal diagnosis),” said Albertson. “I was working as a kindergarten teacher at the time in a special needs setting, so I felt like I should have access to the resources he needed.
“I was grossly undereducated and underprepared to find private care service for him because he didn’t have medical assistance.”
Albertson said she called at least 20 different locations, but was told they didn’t “take kids that young” or didn’t take the Albertson’s private insurance.
“I explained over and over what was going on and that we just needed someone to talk to him and get him some coping skills,” she said. “Many places were listed as accepting pediatric patients, but they were referring to teens, not small children.”
Alberton said they were finally able to get on several waitlists and even visited a few locations until they "found somewhere that we all felt comfortable.”
Albertson said they found a private care therapist that was working out of a house in the area.
It was awkward and the setup made them feel uncomfortable, she said, but it was the earliest appointment they could find and they felt a need to get his treatment underway.
“He wasn’t getting any better and I was trying everything I had access to as an educator,” Albertson said. “I wasn’t able to do it on my own. We really needed professional help for him.”
They got a call from Geisinger Pediatric Psych Services a few days later that they had an opening. They never returned to the first therapist, she said.
“At Geisinger, we saw an amazing doctor there, Dr. Christine Chew, who said he was absolutely in need of some services, but also urged us to consider testing for giftedness,” Albertson said. “He saw her for about 5 months and left there with some amazing tools to keep his anxiety better under control. From the time we started until he started doing sessions at Geisinger it was probably about three or four months.”
Not having access to service means a patient may wait in a hospital emergency room or to schedule an appointment for a long period of time, Dr. Frank Maffei, Chair of Pediatrics at Geisinger, said.
Maffei cited two planned Geisinger facilities, one in Moosic and one in Danville, should provide some relief. Geisinger announced last year that it be building two inpatient behavioral health facilities beginning this fall in partnership with Acadia Healthcare Company. Under the partnership, two new freestanding inpatient behavioral health facilities will be built — near Danville and in Moosic, Lackawanna County — with plans to serve adult and pediatric patients.
“We believe in the next two or three years, we will have a greater capacity to care for those children at those facilities,” Maffei said. “Those are both adult and children, but there are dedicated pediatric beds.”
Start over
In January, Alberston said they revisited this frustration when Jeremiah asked to return to therapy this year. The Albertsons called their original Geisinger clinic and found out Jeremiah was no longer listed as an active patient, so the family had to start over.
Albertson said they felt incredibly fortunate Geisinger picked him up again pretty quickly. He is doing teletherapy sessions with Dominick Agosti out of Selinsgrove Geisinger.
Finding help at all is hard, but finding help for your child can be even more challenging, Albertson said.
“I would have moved heaven and earth to help my son and so many days I was tired and overwhelmed at the prospect of finding something that would work for our family,” she said. “People I worked with were absolutely shocked that my child would need access to therapy. But it was explained to us by a specialist that his brain is just wired differently than most people. He takes something as simple as, 'Buckle up to stay safe and turns it into my mom will die in a car accident. I wasn’t afraid of the help, it just wasn’t available.”
Jeremiah also qualified as gifted in first grade.
“I did tons of research and it’s pretty common for kiddos that are gifted to have other mental health issues,” she said. “I think there’s a stigma for parents too — if your child needs access to mental health services, you clearly did something to them, which most often is not the case.”
‘Great magnifier’
As with many things, COVID-19 has been “the great magnifier” for issues, including mental health, Maffei said.
One of the biggest issues has been an increase in reported child abuse cases resulting in death or near fatality, he said.
“COVID stressed the infrastructure to keep our children safe, but it also eliminated the extra eyes and ears that are watching our children. For example, social workers, coaches, clergy, teachers,” said Maffei. “We probably were grossly underestimating the number of abuse cases during the pandemic. There were some reports that the cases brought to attention had far greater severity. Perhaps those less severe cases were being hidden.”
Pennsylvania needed to address staffing ChildLine, maintaining appropriate compensation for social workers and having medical expertise available for cases of child abuse before the pandemic magnified all of them, he said.
“We know child abuse in Pennsylvania is far worse than before, but it was already on the rise,” Maffei said.
Additionally, America has had to adapt to a “terrible nursing shortage,” he said, which affects child abuse and mental and behavioral health.
One way to tackle that is through more telemedicine.
“We may have to break away from traditional models of how we deliver behavioral health,” said Maffei. “We have to be able to go where our patients are so there’s proximity to care not only community-based clinics and schools but in the home by doing telehealth visits. Perhaps we can learn from the telecommunication aspect that the pandemic forced us to get better at, to get rapid access to a behavioral health professional by a phone or a private Zoom meeting.”
Children/teens
Northumberland County Children’s Mental Health Program Specialist William Brecker, of the county’s Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services, said he is seeing more services for mental health needs than ever before but there are waiting lists for agencies that provide these services. The issue comes down to staffing, he said.
Joe Laposky, mental health director at the county agency, said caseworkers are not allowed to have waiting lists: They’re either open or closed. At this point, the county is open for case management. Each case manager can only have 30 cases, he said.
“It’s common to be open but we’ve been struggling with staff,” said Laposky. “That’s been the biggest thing. We have staff come, they don’t stay. We lost staff through the pandemic. Five to eight years ago, we put out requests for civil service and we might get a list back with 10 people on it. We’re lucky to get three now, and thankful if we get one on the list.”
It’s hard to be competitive because workers can make as much money working at a warehouse or somewhere else without the stress involved in the mental health industry, said Laposky.
Case managers get great benefits but that is not a deciding factor for younger workers, he said.
While there are some long-term employees, Laposky said new hires stay on only for a few months. Laposky said a significant part of his job recently has been filling vacant positions although, at this moment, the staffing is filled.
Brecker said salary may be an issue but workers get frustrated with a lack of results, coming to work and feeling like a failure.
“Children are being treated, we are working with them on a daily basis, and workers have kids on their caseloads for three years, and it’s not going to change if nothing is changing in the child’s home,” said Brecker. “We keep treating these children (with mental illness), but unfortunately these children are in the same environment where the trauma occurred. It’s hard to improve someone’s mental health status when the factors causing their mental health are not being addressed.”
Aging adults
Lynn Cooper, the behavioral health specialist for the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging, said staffing of direct care workers for older adults is a problem for a host of reasons, including COVID-19.
“Some of it is COVID, some of it is people deciding it’s not a field they want to work in anymore,” said Cooper. “It’s a hard job. Everybody is understaffed. Hospitals are understaffed. Mental health is understaffed. Our AAAs are. We’re hanging in there right now.”
Maffei said the industry as a whole needs to attract talented individuals into those fields of psychology and psychiatry.
“We have to place value, more value, on those careers because they provide such important help for our children,” he said.
Maffei also said social workers need encouragement to receive more training and for providers to help facilitate that.
There are not enough providers who understand the unique needs of older adults.
“That’s a huge one,” said Cooper. “We’re pushing very hard to help our mental health system to offer more training for the unique needs of older adults. A 70-year-old who relapses on alcohol is not the same as a 20-year-old, or a 30-year-old or a 40-year-old. They’re totally different generations.”
The other issue is access in general. Medicare makes it extremely difficult for older adults, she said. The program only allows three types of outpatient therapy providers: psychiatrist, psychologist or licensed clinical social worker.
Cooper, in therapy for depression, said she lost her counselor on the day she turned 65. Her counselor couldn’t bill Medicare because that specific coverage doesn’t cover a Master’s-level licensed marriage and family therapist.
Like so many of the issues in the mental health field, COVID exacerbated an already existing problem, she said.
“If someone can make more at McDonald’s rather than helping an older adult at a senior center then they’re probably going to take the McDonald’s job,” said Cooper. “Part of it is the pay. Part of it is hard work.
“It’s a shame that there are some professions that are not given the kind of attention and importance they need.”
Karen Leonovich, the administrator of Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, said there are very few mental health workers in the area who specialize in geriatrics, so those patients with mental or behavioral health problems often get pushed to the side.
Workforce issues
Kristen Houser, the deputy secretary for the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in the state Department of Human Services, oversees those receiving services through Medicaid and those who are under-or-uninsured and receive services through county mental health administrators.
“Workforce issues are one of the driving things and it shows up in a couple of different ways,” she said. “We’ve had people leave the field, experienced burnout. We have had an exodus of providers. We’ve been watching this conundrum come toward us for quite a few years. Human services is not a field that is well compensated for the most part.”
Trends in career choices have shown a decline in people interested in human services, an issue not unique to mental health, she said.
“There are many, many fewer people in the pipeline,” she said.
The lack of adequate staffing, due to an exodus of people, people not willing to do the job and concerns about the pandemic, means demand isn’t met and people are spending too much time in emergency rooms, Houser said.
”We do have safety nets in place,” said Houser. “We have crisis lines across the state. We have the national suicide prevention lifeline. People who feel they are in a crisis and need immediate assistance can get it by calling those numbers.
“There are also a variety of warmlines around the state. This is for those not necessarily in a crisis but want to talk to someone and get support.”
Houser said there are some efforts being made now to increase access.
One of those is a crisis response system to establish a three-digit national number next summer. Another is a sustained funding stream for crisis services at the state level.
”This is going to be a multi-year undertaking,” said Houser. “We have received some federal grant funding to support our planning. We are seeking more. We will also be pursuing a way to get a dedicated funding stream in Pennsylvania through legislation. That legislation is not introduced yet but we’re interested in pursuing that.”
If people can be trained in mental health intervention at the moment individuals need it, the police won’t need to respond and patients won’t be admitted to medical facilities that aren’t equipped or prepared, she said.
“You wouldn’t send somebody with a medical emergency to a psychiatrist. On the flip side, we don’t want to send people with mental health emergencies to medical facilities where they don’t have behavioral health care available,” said Houser. “We are looking in the long term to enhance and increase the availability of services in Pennsylvania.”