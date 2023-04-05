DANVILLE — Daniel Patterson, mental health speaker and coach, addressed Danville parents on Wednesday night, encouraging them to take a proactive approach to their teenagers’ mental health.
Patterson introduced himself to the audience as a “recovering high school principal” who is currently writing his third book. “I’ve chosen to make my mess my message,” Patterson said. “I’ve had a lot of adversity in my life, but my response to it is what sets me apart.”
The speech that followed, titled “Hidden in Plain Sight,” addressed the wellness needs of students. Patterson stressed that even varsity athletes with a 4.0 GPA may be facing mental health challenges.
Patterson himself was a stellar student and athlete who was depressed and attempted suicide, he said.
“I couldn’t have given more signs that I was struggling,” he said. “But because my resume was in order and my dad had a big reputation in town and my mom was conflict-avoidant, we never addressed it.”
Among many statistics that were presented throughout the address, Patterson said that 20% of kids between the ages of 5 and 14 develop mental health disorders. Though a variety of mental health disorders manifest themselves in teenagers, the most common are depression, anxiety and eating disorders.
Patterson said he is working with students, families and schools to build balance.
“We are trying to give students and families a voice so that we can balance that with the resources that are available,” he said.
A lesser-known resource he mentioned was 988 which Patterson described as the “911 for mental health.” The crisis line can be texted or called in emergency mental health situations.
Danville Area School District Superintendent Molly Nied said that the district recently developed a Mental Health Task Force among faculty and staff, as well as a Students Preserving Mental Health (SPM) club with more than 100 members.
The club started after the school district lost three students to suicide, said Megan Geise, faculty leader of SPM.
The SPM Club raised more than $17,000 since September to bring Patterson to the district for a two-day visit during which he will speak to the middle school students, high school students, parents and staff, according to Geise.
“I’m very thankful for the SPM Club for all of their hard work,” Nied said. “I’m excited to open the conversation about mental health to all of our students.”
High school senior Dameon White, co-president of SPM, said the club was eager to bring Patterson to the district.
“We wanted to create a way to cope for students who may be struggling,” he said. “We also wanted to bring the community together in understanding mental health.”
Patterson spoke to Danville middle and high school students during the school day on Wednesday and said they were engaged with and receptive to his message.
“They may be two of my favorite assemblies I’ve done,” he said.