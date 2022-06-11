Many resources are available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Línea Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454
Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741
Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
Pennsylvania Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-888-772-7227 or https://pcar.org/help-in-pa
National Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-799-7233 or www.PCADV.org
Available online resources include:
Pennsylvania’s mental health resource guide.
Mental Health America for general information and COVID-19-specific resources.
Get Help Now for substance use disorder treatment.
Additionally, uncertain economic climate and challenges making ends meet and accessing essential needs can create additional stress and anxiety, and resources are available in your community to help you meet these needs. The United Way of Pennsylvania can help connect you to these resources. Text your ZIP code to 898-211 to be connected to programs and resources in your community or visit www.uwp.org. People in need of assistance can also visit www.compass.state.pa.us to learn more and apply for assistance programs that can help with health care, food, rental and utility bills, and other needs.
More information on mental health resources can be found at www.dhs.pa.gov/mentalhealth.
— Source: The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services