DANVILLE — A Behavioral and Mental Health Roundtable will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 29.
The event, organized by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, will be held at the CMSU. 307 Mill St., Danville.
The keynote speaker at 9 a.m. will feature a representative of HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences). It will be a one-hour virtual workshop on Positive and Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACES) and the Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences (HOPE) framework. Breakout sessions will be held at 10:15 a.m.