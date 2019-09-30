LEWISBURG — MePush will host a free seminar from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, in Milton. The seminar is free, but RSVPs are required.
Small and medium-sized businesses are encouraged to attend to learn about how to better secure their companies and networks. The seminar will include demonstrations, presentations and partner resources.
Presenters will include hackers, security professionals and cyber security service vendors. There will be talks related to awareness, as well demonstrations illustrating actual security that businesses can implement. Attendees will also be able to visit with cyber security vendors who can assist business with solutions.
To RSVP, visit MePush.com/2019-cybersec-symposium. MePush provides IT support, web design, application development, consulting and computer repair to local businesses, nonprofit organizations and residential customers.
— THE DAILY ITEM