DANVILLE — Merck and Bucknell's Small Business Development Center will create an incubator for new businesses and students to learn about entrepreneurship in Danville.
The incubator, modeled after one in Lewisburg, will be known as Start-up Danville, Dennis Hummer, chairman of the DRIVE board and incubator manager of the Small Business Development Center in Lewisburg, said during the DRIVE board's annual meeting Wednesday. DRIVE is the economic development entity in Montour County.
The Danville pilot project will work on health, wellness and innovations, he said.
"This came about because of a Merck grant and its resources," Hummer said of the grant from Merck's Neighbor of Choice Program. The grant total will be announced during a grand opening and ribbon cutting of the incubator on March 18. The incubator will be located in the DRIVE office building, along Railroad Street, in the former Metso Minerals complex.
Incubator professionals will assist businesses in planning, design, business plans, marketing plans and where to obtain capital, Hummer said.
The Merck grant will be the first phase to get the project off the ground with additional community partners sought, he said. "I am excited about the number of partners and beyond that will be involved. We have had great talks with Bloomsburg University about their students and about Bucknell students in a collaborative environment to empower entrepreneurs," he said.
He said the Lewisburg incubator, known as Start-up Lewisburg, has existed seven years. Twelve companies rent space from the incubator located in a Keystone Innovative Zone with tax credits available to grow businesses. He hopes a similar state designation can be made for the Danville location.
The Lewisburg project has resulted in 36 entrepreneurs creating more than 300 jobs and $14 million to $15 million in capital obtained, said Hummer. Students get experience in working for real companies, he said.