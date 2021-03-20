LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy will host an online educational event exploring how the built environment in a community — buildings, parking lots, and other impermeable surfaces — affects the quality of rainwater runoff that enters our local streams on March 27 at 10 a.m.
This hands-on opportunity, "Rain to Drain — Slow the Flow and Protect our Community Streams," is geared to intermediate and middle school students in Lewisburg as well as to students throughout Union and surrounding counties.
The program is made possible by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania’s approval of a $500 award to the Conservancy. The award is provided by a grant from Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
“We are grateful for the support of FCFP and for their recognition that clean water and healthy streams are closely linked with community wellness and quality of life,” says Tali MacArthur, education chair of the Merrill Linn Conservancy. “With the Foundation’s support, we are able to offer a fun and educational program that highlights how each of us can make a difference right where we live.”
Participants will perform several experiments demonstrating what happens to rainwater runoff and how small changes in our communities can protect the quality of water entering our streams. The Conservancy is partnering with Penn State Extension, which developed the curriculum.
Participants are required to pre-register for the online event on the Conservancy website at www.linnconservancy.org. The Conservancy will provide registrants with materials for the hands-on experiments.