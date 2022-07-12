Valley residents will have to find a way to keep cool today, and through the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s through Saturday, said a meteorologist.
Today’s summer heat, forecast at 88-90 degrees, will be accompanied by high humidity and strong thunderstorms in the afternoon, said Nicole LoBiando of AccuWeather, Monday evening.
It will even be hotter down toward Harrisburg, she said.
“The storms will help cool things off a little bit,” she said. “Traditionally, when a cool front comes through the weather gets cooler behind it. But on Wednesday we are forecasting 89 degrees and partly sunny, with high humidity, making it pretty sultry outside.”
LoBiando warned anyone working outside to find cover from the sun if possible.
The Hall family from Selinsgrove beat the heat by splashing in the creek at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg on Monday afternoon.
The whole family was there: Mom Kimberly, and kids Kate, 9, Jack, 7, Claire, 5, and Will, 3.
“We haven’t been here since they renovated it,” Kimberly said. “We have been finding ways to stay cool. We go to the community pool. We were going to get the sprinkler out today but decided to come here instead and I think this was a win.”
About the park, Kate said, “It’s amazing. It’s my new favorite park.”
Meanwhile, LoBiando doesn’t see a real break from the heat, even into the weekend, when she still forecasts temperatures in the 89 range on Friday and Saturday.