Most of the foot of snow that hit the Valley last week is now gone thanks to the near three inches of rain that fell Christmas Eve into Christmas Day when temperatures reached near 60 degrees overnight.
Despite the rain and melting snow, AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said there shouldn't be any concern of flooding along the Susquehanna River.
"I don't think that will happen," he said. "We may see some smaller-scale flooding of small streams and some roadways but they should fall back down rather quickly," he said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) at State College extended some Susquehanna River flood warnings in the Valley on Friday. Warnings are in effect until 2:39 p.m. Saturday in Lewisburg and 7 p.m. Saturday in West Milton, 7 p.m. Sunday in Sunbury and 7 a.m. Monday in Danville.
Minor flooding is predicted for Sunbury, Lewisburg and West Milton, according to NWS. Moderate flooding is predicted in Danville, where the river is expected to crest at 25.4 feet. Flood stage is 20 feet and a flood level of 24.5 feet in Danville is considered a 10-year flood by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
On Christmas Day, PennDOT stayed busy while announcing 14 road closures through the Valley, including the Route 61 Hamilton Underpass between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue. The underpass was opened Friday afternoon.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she continues to stay in contact with other officials.
"We have been moderating the rain with Flood Control and Department of Works, and we had a plan in place," Ocker said. "But we are now seeing that things shouldn't get that high and we are easing the concern. The Department of Works is on call 24 hours a day if need be."
Pydynowski said general areas in the Valley received 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 inches of rain and with the melting snow it was closer to 3 1/2 inches.
"An inch of liquid was already locked in the snowpack," he said. "In terms of large-scale river flooding, I wouldn’t be worried about that and it does look good going forward because it looks dry, the next five or six days."
Pydynowski said he also doesn't see any future snowfalls headed toward the Valley.
"In fact, it looks like the next chance for a storm will be on New Year's Eve when it appears we will get a similar storm like we just had," he said. "It will get milder and it is set up for a decent rain event."