The second heat wave of the summer is expected to smother the Valley over the next few days, with high humidity and temperatures topping out at 97 degrees on Thursday, according to a meteorologist.
“At this point we don’t think the temperature in the Valley will hit 100,” said Bob Larson, of AccuWeather, in State College.
“This heat wave will be a little bit different compared to the one we had about a week ago,” Larson said. “That’s when we had eight days in a row in the mid-to-upper-90s. It was relentless.”
“I’m not so sure we’ll string together consecutive days of 90s. Some days, it will be in the upper 80s,” he said.
The reason for that is there will be a build-up of clouds and eventually some thunderstorms, which will limit how hot it will get.
“But it will be steamy and very humid,” he said. The hottest day this week will be Thursday, when it should be close to 100. Whether it gets there is debatable, Larson said. But the “real feel” temperature will be about 105 on Thursday.
National Weather Service (NWS) in State College is calling for a Heat Index of around 100 on Thursday. Heat Index is a similar reading to AccuWeather’s Real Feel, which combines heat and humidity.
According to National Weather Service, when the Heat Index is between 90 and 105 degrees, “sunstroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion (are) possible with prolonged exposure and or physical activity.”
NWS reminds residents to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, limit exposure to the sun and heat and check on elderly residents and neighbors who are more prone to heat-related illness.
Larson said the all-time record high temperature for Aug. 4 is 105, back in 1930.
“We won’t get near that,” he said.
On Friday it’s back to the mid-80s because of clouds moving in and AccuWeather is predicting scattered thunderstorms, which will keep the temperature down. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, Larson said.
What we are looking at is a surge of hot weather, but that is fairly typical for this time in August, Larson said. “This heat wave is nothing like what is being experienced in the central U.S. where there have been lots of consecutive 100-degree days. From time to time, that weather system expands to the east, such as what happened here last week.”