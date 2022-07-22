Extreme summer heat with high temperatures forecast to be about 95 Saturday and 96 on Sunday will be hitting the Valley, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Michael Doll.
Both Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures will approach all time highs in the Valley. “Based on records we have from our station at Penn Valley Airport, Selinsgrove, for the 23rd, the record is 98 in 2016; in 1991, it was 100 degrees. We’ll be pretty close to those, a couple of degrees below those highs. But it will feel like 100 or higher than that.”
The humidity is not going to be as high Saturday, Doll said, although it will feel more humid on Sunday. The “real feel” temperature Saturday will approach 100; but on Sunday, we expect it to be about 105.”
There should be a slight break in the heat on Monday, Doll said. “It will be rather humid, though. Our Monday high is projected in the upper 80s.”
Doll said there will be a front moving into the area, which is the region’s next best chance for any widespread rain or thunderstorms across the area. Precipitation has been really spotty to nonexistent over the past few weeks, but next week is the next best chance for rainfall, he said.
There’s some truth to the familiar words “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”
“That’s a partly valid phrase you hear in the summer, but it’s actually both. The real feel number is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” Doll explained.
The message for this weekend, he continued, is “if you are going to be working outside take frequent breaks. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water. Go inside air conditioning if possible. As for the population of the elderly and very young children, make sure you check on them.”
Don’t leave pets in the car. Make sure pets are staying indoors as much as possible, Doll said, “and make sure they have plenty of water.”
The Valley isn't the only area caught in a heat wave, as the U.S. East Coast will continue to experience high temperatures. According to Accuweather, the highest temperatures are forecast to be from southern New York and Connecticut to North Carolina, away from the immediate coast.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.