SUNBURY — A little luck and a shift in the weather pattern caused a potential major snowstorm to be downgraded heading into Sunday night, according to AccuWeather meteorologist John Gresiak.
Gresiak said the storm that continues to be tracked has shifted. He said it will leave Valley residents with two to four inches of snow, instead of the possible eight inches that were previously predicted.
“It will snow and this will change over to sleet and even rain,” he said. “There will not be quite as much snow but it will still be impactful.”
Gresiak said the storm will begin Sunday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will snow through the night until it switches to sleet and rain.
“I recommend, even though it will be a bit warmer, everyone is prepared to remove the ice or slop from cars or sidewalks. Once the sun goes down on Monday, it will turn cold and make it almost impossible to remove the ice.”
Sunbury Streets Department supervisor Steve Welker said the city is prepared for whatever decides to fall.
“We are all ready to go,” he said.
“We will work split crews on 12-hour shifts for continues coverage in case we get hit hard.”
Gresiak said the most important part for people to remember, if they have to be out, is to use caution and allow for extra time.
Gresiak said temperatures on Monday night will fall in the mid-20s.