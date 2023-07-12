"[Ocean] water temperatures in the mid-Atlantic region are several degrees above average this summer and are currently more like levels sometimes seen in late August, which is typically the peak of the warmth," said Dave Dombek, also a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.
Water temperatures ranged from the mid-70s to the low 80s F and were 3–8 degrees above average early this week.
"At the same time, the disturbances from the Midwest will tend to slow down and pivot northward rather than progress quickly out to sea upon reaching the Atlantic coast," Dombek said. "This action will cause much more rain to be unloaded on some areas as opposed to a storm system that continues to move right along."
While a setup exactly like the one that resulted in 5–10 inches of rain and locally higher amounts from parts of Pennsylvania to eastern New York and Vermont is not likely, multiple smaller-scale events may occur with overlapping rainfall over an approximate six-day period from Thursday to next Tuesday in the Northeast.
At least three rounds of downpours and thunderstorms are likely to progress slowly from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. The first will swing through the region from Thursday to Friday. The second round is likely to advance across the area from Saturday to Sunday.
"That second round of heavy rain and thunderstorms could result in flooding problems in areas that were largely missed by the system from Sunday to Monday," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. It is possible that cities from Philadelphia to New York City and perhaps Boston are hit by flash flooding this weekend."
And the third round is projected to roll along from Monday to Tuesday.
As more rain falls on a progressively wetter landscape, the risk of small stream flooding and rises on some of the rivers will increase. Small streams and rivers that are already running high could spill out of their banks. Similarly, some streams which experienced flooding recently in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and other states could flood again.
AccuWeather forecasters emphasize that it will not rain continuously from Thursday through Tuesday.
In fact, much of the time during the six-day period may be rain-free. However, when it does rain, it may pour for several hours and deposit several inches of water during that time. Rainfall of this intensity is more than enough to overwhelm storm drains and lead to rapid rises along small streams.
Forecasters urge those who live along small streams to closely monitor weather alerts. Heavy rain that occurs miles upstream can trigger a flash flood with little or no notice.
A general 1 to 4 inches of rain is likely to fall on the Northeast from Thursday through Monday.
Another component of the weather pattern will be rounds of locally severe thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Along with the likelihood of flash flooding, some of the storms will pack wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.
As each disturbance swings through, a new round of severe weather will be possible from the Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes region to the mid-Atlantic coast and parts of New England.
AccuWeather says a thunderstorm could pop up later today here in the Central Susquehanna Valley. The high today will be 87 degrees. It will be hot and humid tomorrow with a warmer high of 90.