The Valley remains in line for 6 to 10 inches of snow late this weekend, a total that remains in flux, meteorologists said.
Most of the weekend is going to be cold and dry which could make good outdoor winter activities. But Winter Storm Izzy is right around the corner, set to hit the Valley late Sunday and into Monday.
“A good chunk is going to be dry,” according to Tom Kines, an AccuWeather meteorologist based out of State College. “It's going to be a cold weekend. If you have plans to go skiing, things like that, there should not be any issues.”
Kines advised temperatures could reach the teens getting close to zero tonight.
Precipitation issues begin Sunday, Kines said. Snow is projected to hit the region Sunday evening and Kines warned that at times it will be hard. Anywhere between 6-10 inches is expected to come down. AccuWeather reports as many as 100 million people in the eastern part of the United States will be impacted by the storm.
Kines said it could be closer to six inches if sleet is involved. If the storm is mostly snow, it likely could be closer to 10 inches of snow on the ground.
He advised motorists to avoid traveling Sunday night and if people have the option to stay somewhere safe until Monday, it would be his recommendation. Kines also said impending wind following the storm could cause drifting.
According to Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, road crews stayed busy Friday making sure plows and spreaders were working properly and loading trucks with salt and anti-spreading material to be deployed later in the day on Sunday.
“They’ll continue to plow for as long as the crew is capable. At some point, they'll have to stop and rest and then start up again," he said.
Lowthert said he expects crews to come in around midnight Sunday to start removing snow starting on Market Street.
PennDOT is already advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and to anticipate speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT officials said they anticipate putting restrictions in place during the storm, including on Interstate 80.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Tier 2 vehicle restrictions are planned for all interstates south of Interstate 80 and the turnpike. At 7 p.m., Tier 2 restrictions are expected for interstates north of I-80, including I-80; and PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.
Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved alternate traction device on board; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles, buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, and motorcycles.
Last winter in Pennsylvania, there were 301 crashes which resulted in four fatalities and 143 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways.
Consumers using natural gas appliances can be impacted by a winter storm. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission reminded the public that power outages may affect home appliances that operate on natural gas. If they do not function properly when power is restored, call a professional for service.