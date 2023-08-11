POTTSVILLE — U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, hosted a small business roundtable Tuesday at the Yuengling Brewery Conference Center in Pottsville. More than 40 small business owners and officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development attended the event.
The purpose of the Small Business Roundtable was for Meuser to hear directly from entrepreneurs about the struggles they’re facing and how they believe Congress can help. Officials from the Small Business Administration and USDA outlined the many resources available to small business owners.
Small business owners, business leaders, and community organizations from across Pennsylvania’s Ninth District were in attendance, including entrepreneurs from Northumberland and Montour counties.
"The common theme," Meuser said, "was that they believe that the Biden administration is advancing policies that make doing business more challenging. Rising inflation, soaring energy costs, increased insurance premiums, workforce shortages, and supply chain issues, in addition to ill-conceived rules, regulations, and taxes are standing in the way of their success."
Pa. House Rep. Joanne Stehr, R-107, Hegins, said meeting participants also discussed "the importance of investing in infrastructure, sewage, water and child care to entice businesses to come to our areas.”