Republican Dan Meuser won a second term in Congress Tuesday with nearly 70 percent of Tuesday’s vote against Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman.
The unofficial vote of 163,815 to 73,412 gave Meuser the clear win over Waldman.
It was the first foray into politics for Waldman, a financial representative from Lycoming County.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, of Kreamer, initially announced he would seek the newly redrawn seat in District 9 after the 12th District he represented since 2019 was redrawn, but later decided not to challenge Meuser.
Keller has not indicated what his plans are after after his term ends in early January.