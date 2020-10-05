Meuser: Trump should tell crowds to follow CDC guidance on COVID-19

SUNBURY — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said he would tell President Donald Trump that when he returns to the campaign trail following his battle with COVID-19, it would be appropriate for crowds to follow the guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control.
In a meeting with The Daily Item's editorial board on Monday, Meuser said President Trump was proactive in his response to the novel coronavirus as more and more information became known. Meuser was critical of the inconsistencies of restrictions put into place by Gov. Tom Wolf, which he says are still hindering Pennsylvania business owners.
Meuser is seeking a second term in the 9th District. He is facing Democrat Gary Wegman in the Nov. 3 general election. The session was the latest in a series of Editorial Board meetings that feature Valley candidates in contested elections.
Meuser, who battled the novel coronavirus himself in August, had a conversation with the president over the weekend about similar symptoms both he and the president battled.
When asked about the president's handling of crowds, Meuser said "We should follow CDC guidelines, stay socially distant and wear masks. We need people to understand their real responsibility."
Meuser commended the president for his early travel ban on China and the use of the emergency powers act to push American companies into manufacturing PPE and other things needed to combat the virus.
Closer to home, however, he said the continued restrictions on crowd sizes and businesses — back in place following a federal ruling on Friday — remain the cause of frustration for Pennsylvanians.
"There is a Biden ad that says 'you can't open the economy until we can control the virus," Meuser said. "A lot of people think that means control you. Which businesses should stay open? When can you go out? When you can order a drink? A lot of people see that as big-brother style government."
In July, Meuser sponsored a bill to create stronger penalties for voter fraud. He said mail-in voting is less secure than traditional, in-person voting, and said he wants to protect the sanctity of the vote.
"It is no question, pull a lever and push a button, not the same as filling out a ballot, maybe with someone's assistance," he said. "And some of that will go on. Will enough of it go on to change the election? Probably not. Now we're counting for three days. (In Pennsylvania) we are changing all these election laws close to the election and that's never a good thing."
Meuser said pushing broadband access into more rural parts of Pennsylvania, including into the 9th District, is gaining traction in Washington.
"It's starting to come," he said. "The attention is there. The conversation is there. It's a regular topic of conversation and that means there is a lot of consensus. If we got a little more cooperation from the private sector, that would help. We need a more aggressive approach."