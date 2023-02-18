WATSONTOWN — U.S. Rep Dan Meuser on Friday stressed the importance of working together to create a stronger America during an event for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Meuser, a Republican reelected to the newly drawn 9th District last fall, was the special guest speaker for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Event at the Watson Inn in Watsontown on Friday morning. He discussed energy costs, inflation, economic issues and a range of topics.
“It’s very, very important — it’s not going to happen overnight — that we work together to be a strong America for ourselves, for our posterity, to remain the land of opportunity, to keep the American Dream alive, and for world stability,” said Meuser. “That’s what we work toward.”
Meuser noted the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a leading factor in the energy crisis. He said he is all for a transition to cleaner energy.
“My transition time and other transition times are a lot different,” he said. “It needs to be done in an innovative way, it needs to be done in a matter that creates as minimal amount of suffering on the economy as possible.”
Meuser said the Biden administration “has done everything possible to minimize American energy output,” including cutting off the Keystone Pipeline and setting up regulations that kept permits from being issued. He also said that social aspects leading the guidelines of “environmental, social, and corporate governance” can be “overbearing.”
Energy costs and excessive spending by the government are main contributing factors to inflation, said Meuser.
The national debt was $19.6 trillion when Meuser entered Congress four years ago. Now it’s at $31.6 trillion, he said.
The Biden administration “started spending, and spending big,” said Meuser. He specifically mentioned the American Rescue Plan, a 12-percent increase in the Omnibus, the Inflation Reduction Act, the transportation and infrastructure bill, as well as the U.S. spending more in Ukrainian aid than other countries.
“When there are more dollars chasing less goods, that creates inflation, real simple,” said Meuser. “What occurs from that, interest rates go up.”
If spending increases and interest rates go up, Meuser said the economy is weakened.
“To counter the spending the idea is to raise taxes,” he said. “It’s awful.”
Tea Jay Aikey, the president/CEO of the chamber, said a survey of chamber members revealed they were interested in hearing about the U.S. border, energy costs and the economy.
“Anybody, no matter what you use for a source of energy at your place of business or your personal business, energy is something we all are really concerned about and we’re feeling it in our pocketbooks and bank accounts,” said Aikey. “The economy goes hand in hand with that as well.”
Delaware Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Truckenmiller, who also works as a dairy farmer, commended Meuser to keep pushing on energy issues.
“When farmers’ fuel costs and fertilizer costs all come from energy, it affects everybody in this room, directly and indirectly,” he said.
Truckemiller said he is installing a solar system this year to help with electricity costs.
Bill Michael, a former secretary of Delaware Township, said he was pleased with Meuser’s comments.
“I think the congressman was right on,” said Michael. “He had a lot of good points.”