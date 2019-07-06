DANVILLE — A microsurfacing project is expected to begin Sunday night on Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County. This work will be performed from the Montour County line in Hemlock Township to the bridge spanning Millville Road in Bloomsburg.
The project will begin with subcontractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., performing pavement patching along the centerline and at various locations throughout the project limits.
Work hours will be from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning.
There will be alternating lane restrictions. Minor delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone and on the lookout for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.
Work is expected to be completed by late August, weather permitting.
— THE DAILY ITEM